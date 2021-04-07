Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210704-N-ML137-1056 ARABIAN SEA (July 4, 2021) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, lands on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, July 4. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 19:41
    Photo ID: 6721396
    VIRIN: 210704-N-ML137-1056
    Resolution: 5563x3713
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5

