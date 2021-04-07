U.S. Army Pfc. Kadrian Rolston, assigned to Brooke Army Medical Center, fires a cannon during a Salute to the Nation ceremony, at the Joint Base San Antonio Main Flag Pole at MacArthur Parade Field at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 4, 2021. During the ceremony, 50 rounds were fired to salute each of the 50 states of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. DeAndre Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2021 16:48
|Photo ID:
|6720553
|VIRIN:
|210704-A-DJ607-1047
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|25.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct a Fifty Gun Salute on Fort Sam Houston for Fourth of July 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC DeAndre Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
