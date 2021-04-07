Fort Sam Houston Army Soldiers fire cannons during a Salute to the Nation ceremony, at the Joint Base San Antonio Main Flag Pole at MacArthur Parade Field at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 4, 2021. The Soldiers fired 50 rounds as a salute to each of the 50 United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. DeAndre Pierce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.04.2021 16:51 Photo ID: 6720552 VIRIN: 210704-A-DJ607-1014 Resolution: 7216x4813 Size: 19 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct a Fifty Gun Salute on Fort Sam Houston for Fourth of July 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC DeAndre Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.