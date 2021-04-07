U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct a Fifty Gun Salute on Fort Sam Houston for Fourth of July 2021

Fort Sam Houston Army Soldiers fire cannons during a Salute to the Nation ceremony, at the Joint Base San Antonio Main Flag Pole at MacArthur Parade Field at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 4, 2021. The Soldiers fired 50 rounds as a salute to each of the 50 United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. DeAndre Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2021 16:51
|Photo ID:
|6720552
|VIRIN:
|210704-A-DJ607-1014
|Resolution:
|7216x4813
|Size:
|19 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
