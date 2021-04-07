Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct a Fifty Gun Salute on Fort Sam Houston for Fourth of July 2021 [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct a Fifty Gun Salute on Fort Sam Houston for Fourth of July 2021

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. DeAndre Pierce 

    U.S. Army North

    Fort Sam Houston Army Soldiers fire cannons during a Salute to the Nation ceremony, at the Joint Base San Antonio Main Flag Pole at MacArthur Parade Field at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 4, 2021. The Soldiers fired 50 rounds as a salute to each of the 50 United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. DeAndre Pierce)

    TAGS

    ARNORTH
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    Cannons
    50-Gun Salute

