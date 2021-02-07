3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Transfer of Authority Ceremony

Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, command team for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, uncase the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade colors at the Operation Spartan Shield transfer of authority ceremony between the 3rd DSB and the 101st DSB on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on July, 2. The 3DSB uncased colors marking the beginning of the Provider Brigade’s nine-month deployment to the Central Command area of operations to provide logistics support.

(U.S. Army Photo by. Spc Elorina Santos 3DSB PAO)

