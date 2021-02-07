Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Transfer of Authority Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Transfer of Authority Ceremony

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, command team for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, uncase the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade colors at the Operation Spartan Shield transfer of authority ceremony between the 3rd DSB and the 101st DSB on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on July, 2. The 3DSB uncased colors marking the beginning of the Provider Brigade’s nine-month deployment to the Central Command area of operations to provide logistics support.
    (U.S. Army Photo by. Spc Elorina Santos 3DSB PAO)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.03.2021 02:23
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    This work, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Transfer of Authority Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army Central
    101st Division Sustainment Brigade
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

