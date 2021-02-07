3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Transfer of Authority Ceremony

Col. Peter Gilbert and Command Sgt. Major Kevin Campbell, command team for the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, case the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade colors during the Operation Spartan Shield transfer of authority ceremony between the 3rd DSB and the 101st DSB on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on July, 2. The 3DSB prepares to take command for their nine-month deployment to the Central Command area of operations to provide logistical support.
