Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland conducts Oath of Enlistment before baseball game

KEIZER, OR - Commander Brent Banks, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland, waves to the crowd as he walks onto the field moments before administering the oath of enslistment to a group of future Sailors before a game on July 2, 2021 (photo by Dan Rachal, NTAG Portland Public Affairs).

