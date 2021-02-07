KEIZER, OR - A group of future sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland, take the oath of enslistment before a Keizer Volanoes minor league baseball game on July 2, 2021. (Photo by Dan Rachal, NTAG Portland Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2021 00:27
|Photo ID:
|6719816
|VIRIN:
|210702-N-OA487-1002
|Resolution:
|1963x2945
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Sailors receive oath of enlistment before minor league baseball game [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
