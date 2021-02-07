Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailors receive oath of enlistment before minor league baseball game [Image 2 of 2]

    Future Sailors receive oath of enlistment before minor league baseball game

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    KEIZER, OR - A group of future sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland, take the oath of enslistment before a Keizer Volanoes minor league baseball game on July 2, 2021. (Photo by Dan Rachal, NTAG Portland Public Affairs).

    #Navy #recruiting #Oregon #Portland #Sailor #recruiter #Salem #baseball

