    CMSAF visits Team Edwards [Image 2 of 3]

    CMSAF visits Team Edwards

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass places her patch on Senior Airman Ian Pierce, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-22 crew chief, after exchanging unit patches during her visit to Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 29. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits Team Edwards [Image 3 of 3], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    CMSAF Bass

