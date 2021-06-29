CMSAF visits Team Edwards

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass places her patch on Senior Airman Ian Pierce, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-22 crew chief, after exchanging unit patches during her visit to Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 29. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
