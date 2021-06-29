CMSAF visits Team Edwards

Photo By Kyle Brasier | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass talks to almost 300 Airmen at a town...... read more read more Photo By Kyle Brasier | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass talks to almost 300 Airmen at a town hall during her visit to Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 29. (Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier) see less | View Image Page

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 28, for a two-day base tour and met with the Airmen, families and civilians who make up Team Edwards.



“I came here to understand this mission set that you guys are doing here in test, but I also came here because I want to hear what’s on your mind, that’s what’s most important to me,” Bass said.



Her first stop during her visit was to the base theater where she addressed base leadership, squadron commanders and their superintendents, first sergeants and key spouses. There, she fielded questions about quality of life issues unique to the base.



Following the theater, she received a brief on the Enlisted Test Fundamentals Course at the Test Pilot School. The new course will allow enlisted Airmen to attend the school and focus on coursework that will provide them with specific test skillsets.



Bass utilized many forums to engage with Team Edwards members. The largest forum took place at Hangar 1600, where she began by thanking the Airmen for their hard work and sacrifice for the past year.



“Our Airmen and our servicemembers will do everything they can to make the mission happen…it's not lost on us who is getting after that mission, and that's each and every one of you guys. So to that, I want to just say thank you,” Bass said to the almost 300 Airmen in attendance.



During her tour of the base, Bass highlighted the Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.’s vision for the future of the Air Force and CSAF’s Action Orders. Bass was also briefed on the 412th Test Wing’s mission and learned about the various challenges and conditions that make Edwards AFB unique, such as long commutes and child care issues.



She explained that recent changes to women’s hair policies and upcoming physical training test improvements were a sign that the CSAF and she are committed to accelerating the change the Air Force needs to be better suited for the future.



She informed Team Edwards members that some quality of life changes, big and small, will be headed their way soon. For other issues that may require a bit more time, she urged Airmen and their families to stay persistent and keep pushing for change. Bass reassured them by saying, “we hear you.”