Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass listens to an Airman during a Q&A forum at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 28. (Air Force photo by May Straight)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2021 14:10
|Photo ID:
|6719111
|VIRIN:
|210628-F-DH501-1060
|Resolution:
|4564x3043
|Size:
|8.65 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits Team Edwards [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
