Michigan National Guard Soldiers set up satellite communications during annual training

U.S. Army Pvt. Nathan Kipp (left) and U.S. Army Cpl. Morgan Long, 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, set up signal communications during annual training, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, June 21, 2021. The Soldiers were conducting a battalion command post exercise and providing network support for simulated brigade and battalion size elements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Location: AUGUSTA, MI, US