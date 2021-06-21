U.S. Army Pvt. Nathan Kipp (left) and U.S. Army Cpl. Morgan Long, 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, set up signal communications during annual training, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, June 21, 2021. The Soldiers were conducting a battalion command post exercise and providing network support for simulated brigade and battalion size elements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers set up satellite communications during annual training [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
