Michigan National Guard Soldiers set up satellite communications during annual training

AUGUSTA, Mich.— Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers with the 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB) honed their skills during an annual training (AT) exercise June 21, 2021 at Fort Custer Training Center. The training is a team effort and Soldiers have specific roles that contribute to force readiness.



“We’re here for AT and are conducting a battalion command post exercise,” said Sgt. First Class Joshua Perk, a platoon sergeant with the 156th ESB. “We received a mission last night to get communications set up this morning in support of a simulated task force.”



“We are providing network support for a brigade and battalion size elements,” he said.



The satellite communication systems operator-maintainer supervises, installs, and operates strategic multichannel satellite communications ground terminals, systems, networks and associated equipment. These resources are critical in order to ensure effective communication channels are maintained while service members are deployed to areas where this infrastructure might not exist.



“We support missions and set up communications at locations such as forward observation bases,” said Pvt. Sage Hess, assigned to the 156th ESB. “We can set up in just about every environment to provide that support.”



Satellite systems and networks keep units updated and informed with real-time communications and can provide support in joint environments.



“If the infantry needs to communicate with the Air Force, that information would go through our communications systems to ensure the message is relayed,” said Hess.



Signal units are critical to the success of supporting missions. This allows for units to make tactical decisions as they strive to keep communications operational.



“Communications is the highest priority,” said Hess. “If we don’t know what other units need and can’t communicate, then decisions can’t be made.”



Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers with military duties. The training period is used to provide structured individual and unit readiness training. This also allows for noncommissioned officers (NCO) to develop their leadership skills.



“As a platoon sergeant, having the ability to train and mentor Soldiers is very rewarding so I enjoy coming to AT,” said Perk. “I get to know our Soldiers and prepare them for their jobs.



“I hope to make them not only better Soldiers, but inspire them to be better people,” he said.

