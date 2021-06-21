Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers set up satellite communications during annual training [Image 1 of 2]

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers set up satellite communications during annual training

    AUGUSTA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Pvt. Nathan Kipp (left) and U.S. Army Cpl. Morgan Long, 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, set up signal communications during annual training, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, June 21, 2021. The Soldiers were conducting a battalion command post exercise and providing network support for simulated brigade and battalion size elements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 12:47
    Photo ID: 6713766
    VIRIN: 210621-Z-LI010-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: AUGUSTA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers set up satellite communications during annual training [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers set up satellite communications during annual training
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers set up satellite communications during annual training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers set up satellite communications during annual training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Michigan National Guard
    Expeditionary Signal Battalion
    Signal Battalion
    Fort Custer
    156th ESB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT