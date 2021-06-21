Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Stout Docking

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Hendrick Dickson 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NORFOLK, Virginia (June 22, 2021) The guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) prepares to drydock at BAE Systems Ship Repair Norfolk for a docking selected restricted availability (DSRA). Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) is providing oversight of the DSRA contract which includes; hull, tank and mechanical work as well as upgrades to electronic and electrical systems and other shipboard improvements. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021
    NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Stout Docking [Image 2 of 2], by Hendrick Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Stout (DDG 55)
    DSRA
    BAE Systems
    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center

