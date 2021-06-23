MARMC Begins Using New Test and Inspection Record Program

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) is using a new electronic record keeping program during the execution of the USS Stout (DDG 55) Docking Selected Restricted Availability that will improve maintenance teams’ ability to track quality assurance records.



The Electronic Test and Inspection Record (ETIR), developed by BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair, will make it possible for inspectors to use E-tablets and provide real-time updates of test results to stakeholders during ship maintenance availabilities and automatically upload those results into the Navy Maintenance Database.



The number of tests and inspections conducted during a typical availability can range from 3,000 to 8,000 (or more), depending on the type of availability and the ship. These normally create a paper trail that is difficult to track. Although it is early into the availability, MARMC welcomes the opportunity to partner with industry on this new program and believes ETIR will have a positive impact.



“This is going to work out really well and hopefully it is going to cut down on the overall time for redelivery because everything is now electronic and we will be able to update records in real-time,” said MARMC Quality Assurance Specialist Billy Blair.



“We are 100 percent behind this automation process and we’re looking forward to seeing the outcome,” added MARMC Quality Assurance Director Mike Aldridge. “It will increase our efficiency in maintaining records and make it much easier to track and certify work, and ultimately end the avail on-time.”



BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul services for the Navy, other government agencies, and select commercial customers. The company operates four full-service shipyards in California, Florida, Hawaii, and Virginia, and offers a highly skilled, experienced workforce, seven dry-docks/railways, and significant pier space and ship support services. The company’s Norfolk shipyard has approximately 1,250 employees and works with the Navy and several subcontractor companies to accomplish its sustainment work.



MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the fifth and sixth Fleet Area of Responsibilities. They are also responsible for the floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL-6).

