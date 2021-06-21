NORFOLK, Virginia (June 22, 2021) The guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) prepares to drydock at BAE Systems Ship Repair Norfolk for a docking selected restricted availability (DSRA). Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) is providing oversight of the DSRA contract which includes; hull, tank and mechanical work as well as upgrades to electronic and electrical systems and other shipboard improvements. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 09:38 Photo ID: 6713329 VIRIN: 210622-N-KP445-1091 Resolution: 6532x4356 Size: 3.04 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Stout Docking [Image 2 of 2], by Hendrick Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.