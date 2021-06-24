KYANG welcomes new officer

2nd Lt. Audrey Johnson, a clinical nurse assigned to the Kentucky National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, stands by as a family member attaches officer rank to her uniform after reciting the National Guard officer oath of office at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 24, 2021. Johnson is leaving her current position as an enlisted medical technician with the 123rd Medical Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs)

