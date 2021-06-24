Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KYANG welcomes new officer [Image 4 of 4]

    KYANG welcomes new officer

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Audrey Johnson, a clinical nurse assigned to the Kentucky National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, stands by as a family member attaches officer rank to her uniform after reciting the National Guard officer oath of office at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 24, 2021. Johnson is leaving her current position as an enlisted medical technician with the 123rd Medical Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KYANG welcomes new officer [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Recruiting
    123 Airlift Wing

