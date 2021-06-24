KYANG welcomes new officer

2nd Lt. Audrey Johnson, a clinical nurse assigned to the Kentucky National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, recites the National Guard officer oath of office at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 24, 2021. Johnson commissioned as a technical sergeant and is leaving her current position as a medical technician with the 123rd Medical Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs)

