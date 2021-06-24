2nd Lt. Audrey Johnson, a clinical nurse assigned to the Kentucky National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, recites the National Guard officer oath of office at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 24, 2021. Johnson commissioned as a technical sergeant and is leaving her current position as a medical technician with the 123rd Medical Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2021 09:14
|Photo ID:
|6713288
|VIRIN:
|210624-Z-ZW877-0031
|Resolution:
|640x457
|Size:
|81.78 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KYANG welcomes new officer [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
