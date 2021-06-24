Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new recruit [Image 2 of 4]

    123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new recruit

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Grant White, a new recruit attached to the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, listens to a briefing from unit leadership after his enlistment into the 123rd Airlift Wing at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 24, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 09:14
    Photo ID: 6713287
    VIRIN: 210624-Z-ZW877-0063
    Resolution: 622x481
    Size: 79.43 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new recruit [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new recruit
    123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new recruit
    KYANG welcomes new officer
    KYANG welcomes new officer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Recruiting
    123 Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT