Grant White, a new recruit attached to the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, listens to a briefing from unit leadership after his enlistment into the 123rd Airlift Wing at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 24, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 09:14 Photo ID: 6713287 VIRIN: 210624-Z-ZW877-0063 Resolution: 622x481 Size: 79.43 KB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new recruit [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.