Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 15-21 students run back to the barracks with their sea bags during the second week “Fast Cruise” evolution at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 11. “Fast Cruise” is conducted to test an indoctrination candidate’s ability to perform in a physically demanding environment while receiving and executing a myriad of orders. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Quoc-Kien Doan)

