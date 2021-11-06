Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210611-N-NO485-1251 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 11, 2021) OCS conducts "Fast Cruise" [Image 1 of 4]

    210611-N-NO485-1251 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 11, 2021) OCS conducts &quot;Fast Cruise&quot;

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command

    Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 15-21 students run back to the barracks with their sea bags during the second week “Fast Cruise” evolution at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 11. “Fast Cruise” is conducted to test an indoctrination candidate’s ability to perform in a physically demanding environment while receiving and executing a myriad of orders. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Quoc-Kien Doan)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 08:09
    Photo ID: 6713181
    VIRIN: 210611-N-NO485-1251
    Resolution: 5803x3869
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 210611-N-NO485-1251 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 11, 2021) OCS conducts "Fast Cruise" [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    Officer Training Command Newport
    OTCN
    OCS 15-21 Fast Cruise
    Quoc-Kien Doan

