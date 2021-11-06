Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 15-21 students perform physical training during a Navy Working Uniform (Type III) inspection at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 11. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Shaylyn Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 08:09 Photo ID: 6713184 VIRIN: 210611-N-NO485-2316 Resolution: 5482x3655 Size: 14.78 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210611-N-NO485-2316 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 11, 2021) Navy uniform inspection [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.