    210611-N-NO485-2174 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 11, 2021) OCS uniform inspection [Image 3 of 4]

    210611-N-NO485-2174 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 11, 2021) OCS uniform inspection

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command

    Chief Boatswain’s Mate Emeka Igwe, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, inspects an Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 15-21 student’s wear and appearance during a Navy Working Uniform (Type III) inspection, June 11. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Shaylyn Garcia)

    Uniform Inspection
    Officer Candidate School
    Officer Training Command Newport
    OTCN
    Shaylyn Garcia
    Emeka Igwe

