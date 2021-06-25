Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka holds Olympic Torch Relay

210625-N-NW981-1003 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 25, 2021) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), cheer on participants in the Olympic Torch Relay organized by Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the USO on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), in recognition of the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Participants formed teams and ran a course around CFAY carrying an “Olympic torch” flag. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Johnson)

