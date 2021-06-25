Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka holds Olympic Torch Relay

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210625-N-DL524-1157 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 25, 2021) Participants run in the Olympic Torch Relay organized by Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the USO on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), in recognition of the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Participants formed teams and ran a course around CFAY carrying an “Olympic torch” flag. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

