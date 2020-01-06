ISTC Urban Sniper Course

An Italian Special Forces sniper spots targets for a U.S. Army Special Forces sniper at the International Special Training Center’s Urban Sniper Course, June 3, 2021, Hohenfels Germany. The course is designed to enhance sniper skills in urban environments through precision fire, engaging targets through glass, urban tactical movement, marksmanship day/night, planning, and stalking in urban terrain. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Patrik Orcutt)

