Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ISTC Urban Sniper Course [Image 15 of 20]

    ISTC Urban Sniper Course

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A U.S. Army Special Forces sniper repels down a vertical obstacle during the International Special Training Center’s Urban Sniper Course, June 3, 2021, Hohenfels Germany. The course is designed to enhance sniper skills in urban environments through precision fire, engaging targets through glass, urban tactical movement, marksmanship day/night, planning, and stalking in urban terrain. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Patrik Orcutt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 05:33
    Photo ID: 6712997
    VIRIN: 030621-Z-JY390-008
    Resolution: 4201x2801
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISTC Urban Sniper Course [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course
    ISTC Urban Sniper Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sniper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT