ISTC Urban Sniper Course

A Greek Special Forces sniper reloads his rifle while engaging a target from a ladder at the International Special Training Center’s Urban Sniper Course, June 3, 2021, Hohenfels Germany. The course is designed to enhance sniper skills in urban environments through precision fire, engaging targets through glass, urban tactical movement, marksmanship day/night, planning, and stalking in urban terrain. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Patrik Orcutt)
