Blackhawks Land at Camp Akeno

U.S. Army soldiers from the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion - Japan and the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, land UH-60 Blackhawks at Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Camp Akeno, June 28, 2021. The aircraft landed as part of Orient Shield 21-2 in order to aid ground operations across Japan while strengthening existing bonds and collaboration, the regular aerial exercises will also provide both forces the opportunity to exchange new tactics. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

