Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blackhawks Land at Camp Akeno [Image 7 of 7]

    Blackhawks Land at Camp Akeno

    JAPAN

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army soldiers from the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion - Japan and the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, land UH-60 Blackhawks at Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Camp Akeno, June 28, 2021. The aircraft landed as part of Orient Shield 21-2 in order to aid ground operations across Japan while strengthening existing bonds and collaboration, the regular aerial exercises will also provide both forces the opportunity to exchange new tactics. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 02:51
    Photo ID: 6712916
    VIRIN: 210628-M-AS595-1131
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.99 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackhawks Land at Camp Akeno [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blackhawks Land at Camp Akeno
    Blackhawks Land at Camp Akeno
    Blackhawks Land at Camp Akeno
    Blackhawks Land at Camp Akeno
    Blackhawks Land at Camp Akeno
    Blackhawks Land at Camp Akeno
    Blackhawks Land at Camp Akeno

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    blackhawks
    army
    USARJ
    Orient Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT