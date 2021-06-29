The official party arrives at the 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 29, 2021. Col. Michael Fea, 51st Medical Group commander, left, and Lt. Col Shannon Hunt, incoming commander, arrive to begin command of the 51 OMRS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)
