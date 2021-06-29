Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Fea, 51st Medical Group commander, left, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Shannon Hunt, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 29, 2021. As the presiding officer, Fea facilitated the transition of the 51st OMRS command by presenting the ceremonial guidon to the incoming officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 02:09
    Photo ID: 6712847
    VIRIN: 210629-F-MB310-1003
    Resolution: 5663x3768
    Size: 14.63 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

