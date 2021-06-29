Lt. Col. Shannon Hunt, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, gives closing remarks at the 51st OMRS assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 29, 2021. The ceremonial passing of the guidon to Hunt marks the official beginning of her command of the 51st OMRS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 02:09 Photo ID: 6712849 VIRIN: 210629-F-MB310-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 16.26 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.