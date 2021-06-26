Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MATTHALA, SRI LANKA

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Michael Pahissa 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    MATTHALA, Sri Lanka (June 26, 2021) — Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacky Xu, attached to the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron 10, conducts preflight checks on a P-8A Poseidon aircraft in support of a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) maritime exercise hosted by Sri Lanka. The "Red Lancers" are currently deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Michael Pahissa.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol Squadron 10 participates in a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) maritime exercise hosted by Sri Lanka. [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Michael Pahissa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sri Lanka
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10
    CTF 72
    CARAT 2021
    Afloat Readiness and Training

