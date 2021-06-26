Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol Squadron 10 participates in a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) maritime exercise hosted by Sri Lanka. [Image 3 of 5]

    Patrol Squadron 10 participates in a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) maritime exercise hosted by Sri Lanka.

    MATTHALA, SRI LANKA

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Michael Pahissa 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    INDIAN OCEAN (June 26, 2021) — A sailor from the Sri Lanka Navy interacts with and observes the pilots and crew aboard a P-8A Poseidon attached to the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron 10, during a mission flight in support of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka. In its 27th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Michael Pahissa.)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    This work, Patrol Squadron 10 participates in a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) maritime exercise hosted by Sri Lanka. [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Michael Pahissa, identified by DVIDS

    Sri Lanka
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10
    CTF 72
    CARAT 2021
    Afloat Readiness and Training

