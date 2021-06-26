Patrol Squadron 10 participates in a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) maritime exercise hosted by Sri Lanka.

MATTHALA, Sri Lanka (June 26, 2021) — Aircrew and maintenance personnel, attached to the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron 10, travel from their lodging to the airport in order to prepare for a flight in support of a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka. In its 27th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Michael Pahissa.)

