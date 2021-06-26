PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2021) Sailors aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) conduct flight operations with an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Red Stingers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, on June 26. Rushmore is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Fireman James Abroguena).

