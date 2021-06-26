PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2021) Amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) conducts formation steaming operations with four other Naval Warships in the Pacific Ocean, June 26. Rushmore is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Fireman James Abroguena).
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2021 00:36
|Photo ID:
|6712807
|VIRIN:
|210626-N-FX131-133
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|205.98 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Formation Steaming [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Carley Seekamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
