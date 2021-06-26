Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Formation Steaming [Image 2 of 3]

    Formation Steaming

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Ensign Carley Seekamp 

    USS Rushmore (LSD 47)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2021) Amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) conducts formation steaming operations with four other Naval Warships in the Pacific Ocean, June 26. Rushmore is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Fireman James Abroguena).

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 00:36
    Photo ID: 6712807
    VIRIN: 210626-N-FX131-133
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 205.98 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Formation Steaming [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Carley Seekamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

