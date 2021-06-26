PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2021) Amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) conducts formation steaming operations with four other Naval Warships in the Pacific Ocean, June 26. Rushmore is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Fireman James Abroguena).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 00:36 Photo ID: 6712807 VIRIN: 210626-N-FX131-133 Resolution: 1430x953 Size: 205.98 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Formation Steaming [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Carley Seekamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.