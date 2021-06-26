Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS RUSHMORE FLIGHT OPERATIONS [Image 1 of 3]

    USS RUSHMORE FLIGHT OPERATIONS

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Ensign Carley Seekamp 

    USS Rushmore (LSD 47)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2021) BOSN Ensign Aaren Halfacre, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) acts as safety officer during flight operations with an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Red Stingers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, on June 26. Rushmore is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Fireman James Abroguena).

