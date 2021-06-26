USS RUSHMORE FLIGHT OPERATIONS

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2021) BOSN Ensign Aaren Halfacre, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) acts as safety officer during flight operations with an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Red Stingers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, on June 26. Rushmore is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Fireman James Abroguena).

