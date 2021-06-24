Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hospital Corpsman Even James Provides Care to Marine [Image 3 of 4]

    Hospital Corpsman Even James Provides Care to Marine

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Ensign william ash 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    210624-N-JP109-1145 PHILLIPEAN SEA (June 24, 2021) Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan James (left) administers a blood transfusion to Marine Lance Cpl. Luke Dutoit (right) aboard Landing Craft Utility-1634, attached to Naval Beach Unit 7, as part of the Valkyrie program.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hospital Corpsman Even James Provides Care to Marine [Image 4 of 4], by ENS william ash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

