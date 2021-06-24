Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Landing Craft Utility 1633 is Launched From the Well Deck of USS Germantown [Image 4 of 4]

    Landing Craft Utility 1633 is Launched From the Well Deck of USS Germantown

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Ensign william ash 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    Philippine Sea (Jun. 24, 2021) Landing Craft Utility 1633, attached to Navy Beech Unit Seven (NBU 7), launches from the well deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Nicholas M. Skyles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 21:52
    Photo ID: 6712763
    VIRIN: 210624-N-JP109-1031
    Resolution: 4702x3359
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landing Craft Utility 1633 is Launched From the Well Deck of USS Germantown [Image 4 of 4], by ENS william ash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Germantown Conducts Amphibious Operations
    Landing Craft Utility 1633 Conducts Amphibious Operations
    Hospital Corpsman Even James Provides Care to Marine
    Landing Craft Utility 1633 is Launched From the Well Deck of USS Germantown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31ST MEU
    LCU
    Landing Craft Utility
    USS Germantown
    Amphibious Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT