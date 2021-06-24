Landing Craft Utility 1633 Conducts Amphibious Operations

Philippine Sea (Jun. 24, 2021) Landing Craft Utility 1633, attached to Navy Beech Unit Seven (NBU 7), launches from the well deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Nicholas M. Skyles)

