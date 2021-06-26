Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fueling-at-Sea [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fueling-at-Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210626-N-BR419-1008 ARABIAN SEA (June 26, 2021) Guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) approaches the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), not pictured, in preparation for a fueling-at-sea. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 21:36
    Photo ID: 6712738
    VIRIN: 210626-N-BR419-1008
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 831.92 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fueling-at-Sea [Image 10 of 10], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    USS Halsey
    Carrier Strike Group 5

