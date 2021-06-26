210626-N-BR419-2036 ARABIAN SEA (June 26, 2021) Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), handle line during a fueling-at-sea with guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), not pictured, in the Arabian Sea, June 26. Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 21:36 Photo ID: 6712743 VIRIN: 210626-N-BR419-2036 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 1.27 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fueling-at-Sea [Image 10 of 10], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.