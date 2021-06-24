B. Gen R. Collins visits 60 SFS

Military working dog Aarapaho receives some attention from her handler, Staff Sgt. Alexa Ammerman, 60th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, after successfully completing a training exercise June 24, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Military working dogs are used in patrol, drug and explosive detection and specialized mission functions for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

