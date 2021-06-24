B. Gen R. Collins visits 60 SFS

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Roy Collins, director of Security Forces and deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, meets with Security Forces Airmen during his first visit to Travis Air Force Base, California, June 24, 2021. Collins visited Travis AFB to better understand the base defense culture and observe how the members of its Security Forces perform their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

Date Taken: 06.24.2021
Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US