    B. Gen R. Collins visits 60 SFS [Image 7 of 10]

    B. Gen R. Collins visits 60 SFS

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Roy Collins, director of Security Forces and deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, meets with Security Forces Airmen during his first visit to Travis Air Force Base, California, June 24, 2021. Collins visited Travis AFB to better understand the base defense culture and observe how the members of its Security Forces perform their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

