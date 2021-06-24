B. Gen R. Collins visits 60 SFS

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Roniel Tolentino, 60th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, is apprehended by MWD Aarapaho during a training session June 24, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Military working dogs are used in patrol, drug and explosive detection and specialized mission functions for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
