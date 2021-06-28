NROTC Sea Trials Graduation - Jacksonville University

210628-N-KK394-1219
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 28, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen pose for a group photo following the Sea Trials graduation ceremony at Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Fla. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership, and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)
|06.28.2021
|06.28.2021 16:37
|6712383
|210628-N-KK394-1219
|5854x3293
|999.96 KB
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|3
|0
