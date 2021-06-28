210628-N-KK394-1219

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 28, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen pose for a group photo following the Sea Trials graduation ceremony at Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Fla. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership, and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 16:37 Photo ID: 6712383 VIRIN: 210628-N-KK394-1219 Resolution: 5854x3293 Size: 999.96 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NROTC Sea Trials Graduation - Jacksonville University [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.