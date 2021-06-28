Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NROTC Sea Trials Graduation - Jacksonville University [Image 4 of 5]

    NROTC Sea Trials Graduation - Jacksonville University

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210628-N-KK394-1206

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 28, 2021) Capt. Dan Gillen, commanding officer of the Jacksonville University (JU) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program, addresses NROTC midshipmen during a Sea Trials graduation ceremony at JU in Jacksonville, Fla. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership, and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 16:37
    Photo ID: 6712382
    VIRIN: 210628-N-KK394-1206
    Resolution: 6697x3767
    Size: 929.98 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NROTC Sea Trials Graduation - Jacksonville University [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    college
    Sea Trials
    Midshipmen
    NROTC
    JU

